JUCO LHP Ryan Sleeper late addition to Huskers 2022 class

Junior college left-handed pitcher Ryan Sleeper became a late addition to the Huskers' 2022 baseball recruiting class last week. Though he likely won't sign his letter intent with Nebraska until the spring, he is firmly on board in playing for NU in college.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Sleeper, from Minnesota originally, signed with North Carolina out of high school, but Tommy John surgery sidetracked that initial plan and he ended up at Wabash Valley junior college. He was also considering Arkansas, Kentucky and North Carolina State out of high school; and he chose the Huskers over Missouri and Louisiana-Lafayette this time around.

"Honestly, it was just kind of the coaching staff and they were the school that had the most interest in me and made me feel like I was a priority for them," Sleeper explained why he decided to commit to Nebraska.

NU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell made the trip to Mount Carmel, Illinois to scout Sleeper and the rest of the Wabash Valley pitching staff to see who would be the best fit for their program, and Sleeper was the one they identified and pursued.

He took an official visit to Lincoln for the Ohio State football game weekend and was sold on the totality of what the Nebraska baseball program I had to offer him.

"I showed up on Friday from my junior college, and they took me to lunch at Gate 25 and we talked there," sleeper began, while adding, "It was just Coach Harv and Coach (Will) Bolt and me. They took me back to the field and gave me the full four of the baseball facilities and the football facilities. Just kind of where I would be doing all my work.

"Then we went out to dinner with my [player host] which was Kyle Perry, and he showed me a good time with the other coaches. We just talked for two or three hours over a steak dinner. The next day, I woke up and saw the sports science lab at Nebraska that they use with all their athletes. I then went to the football game and hung out with the baseball team the rest of the day, which was very fun."

He has been well-traveled through his two cycles of recruitment, and Sleeper was highly impressed with the Huskers' array of facilities for their baseball program.

"Honestly, they are second to none," Sleeper opined. "I mean, I have been to a lot of places just through playing and visiting a lot of places and playing at different facilities, and I was honestly blown away. It was honestly comparable to top SEC facilities, in my opinion.

"It kind of gave me the same feel as an Arkansas almost. It seems like the best facilities in the Big Ten, and top of the line in college baseball, in my opinion."