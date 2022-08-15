 Nebraska volleyball is one of the favorites to win the national championship in 2022
Nebraska ranked No. 1 In AVCA Preseason Poll

Nebraska was ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Preseason Poll Monday afternoon.
(Greg Smith/Inside Nebraska)
Geoff Exstrom • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
The Nebraska volleyball team has been ranked as the No. 1 team in the country by the AVCA Preseason Poll released Monday afternoon.

The Huskers return one of the most lethal lineups in the nation and in one of the country's premier conferences as they look to capture a Big Ten championship and make another run at a national title. The Road to Omaha begins on Aug. 26 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and the Huskers will once again have a target on their back.

RELATED

>> Position battle ongoing at middle blocker, top six not set

>> Hear from John Cook, Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick

Their billing as the preseason No. 1 team in America makes them the favorite to win a national championship and a Big Ten title despite being ranked behind Wisconsin in the preseason Big Ten poll.

The Huskers will begin their 2022 campaign unofficially at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center as they hold their annual Red-White scrimmage. Huskers coach John Cook said on Monday that he plans for his team to go hard during the scrimmage.

“We’re letting them compete right now and I talked about the competitive part of it,” Cook said. “It’s not just going through practice and looking pretty. You got to win. So, we’re keeping score and on a lot of drills we are keeping track of it, and we talked about the importance of winning and it pays to be a winner.”

Nebraska has certainly known how to be a winner in the past, and it is expected to win a lot once again this season while being backed by that No. 1 ranking.

Nebraska is followed by Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville and Minnesota in the top five. The Big Ten has four teams ranked in the top 10 in Wisconsin (3), Minnesota (5) and Ohio State (7), and Purdue (15), Illinois (17) and Penn State (20) give the conference seven teams ranked in the poll.

The Huskers will have a dozen top-25 matchups in 2022, beginning with the battle against Creighton on September 7 in Omaha.


Match dates for top-25 battles

Sept. 7: at Creighton

Sept. 13: Stanford

Sept. 18: at Kentucky

Sept. 24: Ohio State

Oct. 14: Penn State

Oct. 19: at Purdue

Oct. 22: at Illinois

Oct. 26: at Wisconsin

Nov. 13: at Ohio State

Nov. 20: Purdue

Nov. 25: Wisconsin

Nov. 26: Minnesota


Top 25

1: Nebraska

2: Texas

3: Wisconsin

4: Louisville

5: Minnesota

6: Pittsburgh

7: Ohio State

8: Washington

9: Georgia Tech

10: BYU

11: Kentucky

12: UCLA

13: Purdue

14: Stanford

15: Florida

16: Baylor

17: Illinois

18: Creighton

19: Oregon

20: Penn State

21: Western Kentucky

22: Utah

23: Kansas

24: USC

25: San Diego

