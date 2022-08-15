What We Learned: Starting six not set, battle at middle blocker
John Cook, Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick met with media Monday morning to discuss how the first week of fall camp has gone, the nerves heading into Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage and the team che...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news