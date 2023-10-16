Nebraska football now has an official setup for its Homecoming game against Purdue. The Big Ten announced kickoff times and TV information on Monday morning for the league's Week 9 slate, which includes the Huskers' matchup with the Boilermakers.

Nebraska will host Purdue at 2:30 p.m. Central Time at Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast by Fox Sports 1. The matchup with Purdue will be Nebraska’s second consecutive home game, as this Saturday’s matchup with Northwestern is also set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.

Here's the full list of the Big Ten's televised games for Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 28

12pm ET/11am CT

Indiana at Penn State – CBS

Maryland at Northwestern – Big Ten Network





3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Purdue at Nebraska – FS1 (previously listed as 12pm or 3:30/4pm ET)

Michigan State at Minnesota – Big Ten Network





7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Ohio State at Wisconsin – NBC