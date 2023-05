Nebraska extended its transfer portal haul by one today when Josiah Allick committed to the Huskers via social media. The Lincoln North Star product makes the return to his home state for his final season of college basketball as a grad transfer.

In his lone season with the Lobos, Allick shot 55.7 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line. He's not a consistent outside threat, as he shot 15.8 percent from 3 (6-of-38).

Allick, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward and the brother of Nebraska volleyball player Bekka Allick , spent last season at New Mexico, where he started all 34 games for the Lobos and averaged 8.4 points and 7.3 rebounds, which ranked second in the Mountain West Conference.

Allick is the fourth offseason transfer addition from Fred Hoiberg and Co., as he joins Rienk Mast (Bradley), Brice Williams (Charlotte) and Ahron Ulis (Iowa). Nebraska now has one scholarship available for the 2023-24 class. Brady Dunlap, a 2023 guard who visited Lincoln and had Nebraska in his top-five, recently committed to St. John’s and new coach Rick Pitino.

With the addition of the veteran Allick, Nebraska now has another frontcourt option outside of center Blaise Keita and forwards Mast and Wilhelm Breidenbach.

After entering the transfer portal, Allick reportedly visited NCAA Tournament runner-up San Diego State before visiting Lincoln. He was in attendance for the Red-White spring game along with former Gonzaga guard and Millard North product, Hunter Sallis, who recently committed to Steve Forbes and Wake Forest. It was also reported that Allick had plans to visit Southern Illinois, too.

Prior to his one season at New Mexico, Allick spent his first three years of college ball with the Kansas City Roos, where he played in 69 games with 50 starts.