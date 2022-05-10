Nebraska Opponent Spring Review: Northwestern

We begin today with Northwestern, which is coming off a disappointing 3-9 campaign and will be looking for a bounce-back year. Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com gave us his thoughts on the Wildcats going into their Week 0 opener vs. NU in Ireland.

As Nebraska enters a critical fifth season under head coach Scott Frost in 2022, we decided to look at where things stand with the Huskers’ 12 opponents coming out of spring practices.

1. All eyes are on the quarterback battle

Northwestern officially kicked off a two-man quarterback battle this spring between junior Ryan Hilinski and sophomore Brendan Sullivan. There didn’t appear to be much separation either way coming out of the spring game.

Hilinski started five games last season and appeared in four others, completing 72-of-134 passes for 764 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception while posting a 2-3 record as a starter.

While he might have been the presumed incumbent for the No. 1 job, Sullivan complicated things with how well he performed during spring ball. Even head coach Pat Fitzgerald raved about Sullivan’s play, making it clear that the starting spot would remain wide-open going into fall camp.

Hilinski has the bigger arm and holds an obvious experience advantage. But Sullivan is more athletic and showed flashes of being a playmaker that could add a different dynamic to the Wildcats’ offense.

2. Loading up on transfers

Every program in the country is taking advantage of the new NCAA Transfer Portal era, including Northwestern.

The Wildcats ended up adding eight transfers to their roster this winter, with seven arriving on campus for spring practices. That number might not stand out compared to other schools, but it was a significant amount for Fitzgerald.

With those new additions, the primary area of focus was the defensive front seven, as Northwestern ranked as one of the worst teams in the country against the run last season.

The Wildcats brought in three defensive tackles and Pittsburgh linebacker transfer Wendell Davis Jr., who will likely claim a starting role this fall.

3. The pressure is on DC Jim O’Neil

It wouldn’t be fair to say that second-year defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil is on the hot seat right now, but his side of the ball will definitely be under the microscope in 2022.

The Wildcats were awful defensively last season, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in scoring defense (29.0 ppg), 13th in total defense (429.5 ypg), and 14th in rushing defense (213.0 ypg).

Given how much Northwestern turned over its roster on that side of the ball this offseason through the transfer portal, the expectation is that it will be better defensively in Year 2.

However, that unit will be put to the test right off the bat with a Big Ten West matchup vs. Nebraska in Ireland. If it struggles, the pressure on O’Neil will only continue to build.