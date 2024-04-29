Nebraska outside linebacker Chief Borders has entered his name in the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Inside Nebraska on Monday.

Borders came to Nebraska last offseason after spending the first two seasons of his college football career at Florida. Borders, a native of Chicago who played his high schoolball at Heard County High School in Georgia, played in all 12 games with the Huskers in 2023 and recorded a career-high nine tackles with a half tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Borders was in a crowded Jack linebacker room in Lincoln that features Princewill Umanmielen and MJ Sherman, two players who each started multiple games in 2023. The Huskers also brought in talented true freshman Willis McGahee IV at the position.

Earlier this spring, head coach Matt Rhule mentioned Borders when talking about generating a more consistent four-man pass rush in 2024.

"Chief Borders is probably the most improved player on our team, I'd say through camp," Rhule said. "I mean, Chief has, like, 'You know what, I can play.' And he's a problem out there."

For more Husker transfer news, stay locked in with Inside Nebraska's Transfer Tracker.