Nebraska lands Utah transfer offensive lineman Tyler Knaak
Nebraska has dipped into the transfer portal for more depth on the offensive line: Utah transfer offensive lineman Tyler Knaak is joining the program, announcing his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday.
Inside Nebraska confirmed that the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder was on campus for a visit Monday and Tuesday, and he left Lincoln as a Husker ready to play for coach Matt Rhule.
“I chose Nebraska because of my connections with the coaches and the sense of belonging I had felt in the visit,” Knaak told Inside Nebraska.
“This staff made me feel wanted and like I was already a piece of their family the second I got off the plane in Lincoln. This staff believes in me and constantly reassured me that this could be my home. I’m truly happy to be a part of this program and the chance to play for Coach (Donovan) Raiola and Coach Rhule. I also plan on continuing my passion to help the community and give back to the fans during my time at UNL.”
Knaak, who will arrive this summer as an engineering major, entered the transfer portal on April 27. After he entered the portal, the Salt Lake City native reported offers from Kentucky, Appalachian State and Buffalo.
As a recruit, Knaak made the switch to offensive tackle for his senior year at Brighton High School. He entered a loaded tackle room at Utah that helped lead the Utes to a 10-4 record, Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl appearance. Despite only playing offensive line for one year of high school, he had an impressive top five of Utah, USC, Arizona State, Oregon State and Virginia.
He redshirted during the 2022 season and will have four years of eligibility left at Nebraska.
Knaak is the 12th transfer addition for the Huskers this offseason and the third offensive line addition out of the portal as he joins center Ben Scott (Arizona State) and offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Georgia). That number swells to 14 transfer additions when including the return of wide receivers Zavier Betts and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.
