Nebraska has dipped into the transfer portal for more depth on the offensive line: Utah transfer offensive lineman Tyler Knaak is joining the program, announcing his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday.

Inside Nebraska confirmed that the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder was on campus for a visit Monday and Tuesday, and he left Lincoln as a Husker ready to play for coach Matt Rhule.

“I chose Nebraska because of my connections with the coaches and the sense of belonging I had felt in the visit,” Knaak told Inside Nebraska.

“This staff made me feel wanted and like I was already a piece of their family the second I got off the plane in Lincoln. This staff believes in me and constantly reassured me that this could be my home. I’m truly happy to be a part of this program and the chance to play for Coach (Donovan) Raiola and Coach Rhule. I also plan on continuing my passion to help the community and give back to the fans during my time at UNL.”

