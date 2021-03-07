Nebraska, K-State staying consistent with 2022 LB Meyers
Sometimes the more things change the more they stay the same. You could say that's the case with 2022 linebacker Gavin Meyers.The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Hays, Kansas native has had to adjust on the fl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news