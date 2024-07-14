Nebraska expanded its football staff on Sunday with the addition of Jamar Mozee, former Lee's Summit (Mo.) North head coach, to a Senior Football Assistant Role, Mozee announced on social media.

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

Mozee comes to Lincoln after spending the past ten seasons at Lee's Summit North, the last eight of which he served as head coach. Mozee led the Broncos to a 64-35 overall record. The program hit their stride in the back half of his tenure, going 11-2 in 2021, 12-2 in 2022 and 10-1 in 2023. Lee's Summit North made three straight appearances in the Missouri Class 6 state semifinals, and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2024.

In February, Mozee accepted an off-field role at Central Florida.

Beyond the on-field wins, in that time, the Broncos produced 2023 four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green, 2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri and 2022 three-star offensive lineman Armand Membou, all three now at Missouri. Mozee's son, 2025 four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee, is currently committed to Oregon but has visited Nebraska multiple times over the last year, most recently for an official visit in June.

The timing of Mozee's hire is notable as just last month, the Division I Council voted to adopt legislation that will allow support staff like analysts and quality control coaches to instruct players at practice and during games, which hasn't been allowed.

Under the old rule, only 11 coaches — the head coach and 10 assistants — and graduate assistants were allowed to give “technical or tactical instruction” to players at practices and in games.

Before he was promoted to head coach at Lee's Summit North, Mozee was originally hired as offensive coordinator back in 2014, and will get back to his roots on the offensive side of the ball at Nebraska. Beyond his impact on the field, Mozee is expected to have an impact on the recruiting trail. Naturally, eyes will be on his son, aforementioned Isaiah, who could look to stay closer to home and be coached by his father, but the older Mozee has deep ties to the Kansas City area and could prove to be a key asset in Nebraska's recruiting efforts in Missouri.