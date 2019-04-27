It was never much of a secret how important landing a true playmaking point guard was for new head coach Fred Hoiberg’s system to work at Nebraska.

So when the Huskers secured the No. 1 target on their board at that position in junior college transfer Cameron Mack on Saturday night, Hoiberg and his staff’s reaction was about what you’d expect.

“I think you know how they reacted,” Mack laughed. “They were kind of super excited. I know Fred is jumping around right now.”

The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Salt Lake (Utah) C.C., who will have three seasons of eligibility at NU, is rated as the No. 2 JUCO player in the country. He averaged 19.1 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 33.5 percent from downtown last season, along with 7.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Originally signed with St. John’s, Mack became one of the top JUCO prospects on the market after receiving his release shortly after assistant coach and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih followed Hoiberg to Nebraska.

He had interest from Gonzaga, Arizona, Texas Tech, Oregon, UCLA, and several other high-majors, and was set to take his second official visit to Texas A&M next weekend.

Even though the Austin, Texas, native wanted to let things play out a little longer before making a decision, his visit this weekend was all the confirmation he needed to know where he belonged.

“I just felt like it was a great opportunity and was exactly what I was looking for,” Mack said. “Everything just seemed right. Basically, I just knew this is where I wanted to go. The support system here is amazing, and I knew I had a coach who could get me to the next level.

“I wanted to take another visit, but I just felt like the time was right. I made the right move.”