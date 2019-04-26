The transformation of Nebraska’s roster under new head coach Fred Hoiberg continued on Friday, as the Huskers picked up a commitment from Seattle graduate transfer Matej Kavas, a source confirmed to HuskerOnline.com.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound redshirt junior wing from Slovenia played three seasons at Seattle and was one of the team's leading scorers the last two years.

He took his first official visit after leaving SU to Lincoln last weekend, and it was apparently all he needed to see to give his pledge.

Kavas only played in 24 games last season after missing significant time with a broken shin, but he still averaged 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds as a redshirt junior. More importantly, he's shot 44.7 percent from behind the arc and made 177 3-pointers for his career. In 2017-18, Kavas was 91-for-196 from downtown (46.4 percent).

Stadium.com quoted a scout’s evaluation on Kavas as: “One of the elite shooters in the country, but needs to improve his speed and defense.” ESPN had Kavas rated as the No. 27 grad transfer in the country.

The commitment leaves Nebraska with three remaining scholarships available for the 2019-20 season. That number could potentially move to four depending on the NBA Draft decision from junior Isaiah Roby.

We’ll have more from Kavas soon, so stay tuned…