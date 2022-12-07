Nebraska redshirt freshman Jimari Butler has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska confirmed. He becomes the 13th Husker overall and 10th scholarship player to enter the portal.

Butler, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge defender from Mobile, Alabama, spent the past three seasons at Nebraska. He played in 12 games in 2022, primarily as a backup behind starters Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor and Ochaun Mathis. He recorded nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss this season while playing in every game.

A basketball player for most of his life, Butler was a three-star prospect in Nebraska’s 2020 class and played just one season of football at Murphy High School — his senior year. That lone season was good enough for schools to come knocking, and Butler even briefly committed to Tennessee before decommitting and landing with the Huskers over Ole Miss.