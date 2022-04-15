Nebraska drops first game in Friday's doubleheader

The Nebraska baseball team (13-19, 4-5 Big Ten) fell 3-2 in Friday's first game against BYU (18-13, 6-6 WCC). The Huskers held an early lead, but a big fifth inning from the Cougars was the difference.

Shay Schanaman was the starter for NU and got his stuff going early in this game. Through four innings, the Big Red pitcher dealt four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Schanaman also struck out two batters in that time.

The righty quickly got some help from his offense in the bottom of the fourth when Max Anderson hit a solo shot to right field to start the inning. Griffin Everitt was then hit by a pitch and two sacrifice bunts had him on third. A wild pitch made it 2-0 in favor of Nebraska and Schanaman was back out for the fifth inning.

That lead did not last long. In the next half inning, BYU hit a double-play ball to Core Jackson at shortstop, but the throw to second was wild, putting both Cougars in scoring position. A walk loaded the bases and a base hit in the next at-bat plated BYU's first run. The throw home on the single was wild and the tying run came home on the Husker error. A sac fly from the next batter put BYU ahead 3-2.

A late run in the bottom of the seventh from the Huskers was halted after Luke Sartori was stranded on third, and the Cougars got out of the jam. Shay Schanaman went a full seven innings, allowing no earned runs and just two hits, but it wasn't enough.