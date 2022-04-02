Nebraska defensive linemen with opportunity to accelerate development

Nebraska's defensive line is one of the thinnest position groups on the team as it pertains to bodies and experience. The Huskers have ten student-athletes listed as defensive linemen and of those ten, two have extensive experience.

Sophomore Ty Robinson is the leader of the line with two seasons of starting experience and is also one of the most vocal leaders in the group, according to Husker defensive front coach Mike Dawson.

Junior Casey Rogers is the second most experienced D-lineman but fought an injury at the beginning of the 2021 season and is now out for this spring.

Dawson has his hands full with young, inexperienced players and has a short time to develop them. He said it has been difficult at times to be patient when players sometimes do the 'opposite' of what they're supposed to do but he knows they want to do well.

"It’s all about habits," the coach said. "When all of a sudden, (defensive coordinator Erik) Chinander calls something besides a base defense, and we have to move away from a pressure, how do you know that they're going to do it? Well, the same guy has been to all of his classes, goes to every meal, doesn't miss anything, usually, that guy does a good job of making sure that he doesn't miss an assignment."

He said the converse is true. The player that sometimes shows up to class or meals is a sometimes guy on the field. In a moment like he previously described, he said those players sometimes make the play or are in the wrong gap.

But Dawson said it's a good and bad thing to have limited numbers and inexperienced players because they are getting more reps during spring practice.

"When they're out there for an extended period of time, they get more fatigue," Dawson said. "So for them as a player, I'm sure they'd like a little bit of, not that they don't want the reps, but maybe get a blown between a little bit more. But for me, as a coach, No. 1, you get to get them more reps, you get to show them themselves on film more."

He added that he gets to see how the linemen perform when fatigued, more similar to a game-like situation.

Nebraska will likely add a defensive lineman or two from the transfer portal before the fall to add depth and experience to the group.

But until then, one player that has benefited from an increased number of reps is sophomore Mosai Newsom.