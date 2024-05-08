Nebraska baseball is heading down the final stretch of its regular season with seven games remaining until the Big Ten Tournament begins. The Huskers (30-16, 12-6 Big Ten), however, will be taking a reprieve from league play tonight as they host Summit League foe South Dakota State (17-25, 9-13 Summit) at 6:05 p.m. CT at Haymarket Park. Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and SDSU in their midweek nonconference bout. It includes a look at the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, key players to watch during the series and more.

Advertisement

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Wednesday (May 8) at 6:05 p.m. CT WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.) WATCH: Available to stream live on B1G+ LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustafson (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices. =================================

Starting Pitchers

MATCHUP: LHP Jackson Brockett (2-0, 2.51 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Clemons (4-3, 5.96 ERA) NOTES: >> Junior lefty Jackson Brockett tossed the sixth individual no-hitter in Nebraska baseball history, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since 1954, in Nebraska’s 8-0 win over Kansas State last week at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. >> With the no-hitter, Brockett was named the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Week and earned National Pitcher of the Week recognition from D1Baseball, Perfect Game and NCBWA. >> It marked NU’s first individual no-hitter since 1981, when Anthony Kelley didn’t allow a hit over seven innings against the Oklahoma Sooners. It was just the second ever nine-inning individual no-hitter, joining Richard Geier’s no-hitter in 1954 against the Kansas Jayhawks. >> In his first start of the season, Brockett posted a career-high 12 strikeouts on 107 pitches which is the most punchouts by a Husker hurler since Will Walsh last season. The outing was the second complete-game shutout by a Nebraska pitcher this season, joining Brett Sears who tossed a two-hitter against Ohio State earlier this season. =================================

Series History

>> Through 21 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds an 18-3 advantage over South Dakota State in the all-time series. >> The Jackrabbits visited Lincoln last season and came away with an 8-3 win over the Big Red in a midweek tilt on April 26. =================================

Player Spotlight

All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics