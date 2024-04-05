Nebraska baseball is back home this weekend looking for a second straight Big Ten sweep to begin its conference slate. The Huskers (20-6) saw two straight games get canceled but picked up where they left off last weekend with a three-game sweep over Northwestern in the season's first conference games for both teams. After being ranked No. 24 in the D1 Baseball national rankings, however, the Huskers faltered in a tough mid-week road game against Creighton (21-4) on Tuesday – one day after earning that ranking. So, Nebraska will be looking to wipe that bad taste out of its mouth this weekend when it welcomes Ohio State to Haymarket Park in Lincoln. The Buckeyes (12-12) are coming off a 2-1 series win in their own Big Ten-opening series over Purdue last weekend. They have won two of their last three weekend series (Purdue, West Virginia) before two consecutive cancellations washed out midweek games scheduled against Kent State this week. Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Ohio State with the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, key players to watch during the series and more.

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Friday-Sunday (April 5-7) WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.) WATCH: All three games will be streamed live on B1G+ and Saturday's game will also be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media with Larry Punteney and Jeff Leise on the call. LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Greg Sharpe (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call for the full weekend. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Pitching Matchups

Friday, April 5 – 6:05 p.m. RHP Brett Sears (5-0, 1.36 ERA) vs. LHP Landon Beidelschies (3-4, 3.35 ERA) Saturday, April 6 – 2:02 p.m. RHP Mason McConnaughey (2-2, 2.86 ERA) vs. LHP Gavin Bruni (2-0, 5.34 ERA) Sunday, April 7 – 12:05 p.m. RHP Drew Christo (1-1, 4.09 ERA) vs. RHP Gavin DeVooght (2-1, 1.15 ERA) All times Central NOTES: >> Sears leads the nation in WHIP (0.67) and ranks among the national leaders in ERA (1.36, 5th), victories (5, T-9th) and hits allowed/9 inn. (4.27, 7th), allowing just six of his 22 hits to go for extra bases. >> Nebraska is 7-0 this season in games that Sears has started, outscoring opponents 68-12 in those games. >> In seven starts, Sears is 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA and is one of three starting pitchers in DI this season with 40-plus innings pitched, 45-plus strikeouts and seven earned runs or fewer. >> The Westphalia, Iowa, native allowed just two runs to Northwestern across seven innings in his seventh start last Friday, notching his sixth consecutive quality start for the Huskers. >> The six straight quality starts are the most by a Nebraska hurler since Matt Waldron recorded six straight in 2019. >> The right-hander has punched out 47 batters with only nine walks, posting a 5.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that span, which ranks third in the conference. >> Sears has allowed four-or-fewer hits in six of his seven outings, as opponents are hitting just .137 (22-for-161) against the senior.

Series History

>> The Huskers hold a 19-13 advantage over the Buckeyes through 32 meetings in the all-time series. >> Nebraska and Ohio State meet for the first time since the Huskers swept OSU on the road in Columbus during the 2022 campaign. >> This weekend’s series marks the first meeting between the two programs in Lincoln since the Buckeyes won two of three against the Huskers in 2015.

In the National Polls

>> The Huskers appeared in D1Baseball’s Top 25 for the first time since 2021 with a No. 24 ranking. The Big Red last appeared at No. 17 in the final poll of the 2021 campaign after pushing No. 1 Arkansas to the brink in the decisive game seven of the Fayetteville Regional. >> Nebraska also earned recognition in the national rankings by Baseball America (No. 22), USA Today/Coaches (No. 23) and Perfect Game (No. 25). >> The Huskers’ last appearance in the national rankings was in the preseason polls in 2022, where the Big Red found themselves ranked in the Baseball America (No. 20), Perfect Game (No. 22) and NCBWA (No. 25) preseason rankings.

Player Spotlight

