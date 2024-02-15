Nebraska baseball gets its 2024 season underway in earnest this week with a strong early test down in the Long Horn State, and it's a season-opening set with a Big 12 flavor at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. Head coach Will Bolt's program will be squaring off with Baylor on opening day for the Huskers on Friday (11 a.m.), then the Huskers will face perhaps their toughest opponent of the three-game slate in No. 21-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday (3 p.m.) and wrap up the invitational against Oklahoma on Sunday (10:30 a.m.) before heading to Phoenix next week for a four-game series against Grand Canyon (Feb. 22-25). The three games against Nebraska's former Big 12 opponents will all take place inside Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers and the stadium that less than four months ago hosted Games 1 and 2 for the eventual MLB champions. Note: All times listed are Central

Nebraska baseball starting pitcher Brett Sears (USA Today Sports Images)

Pitching Matchups & How to Watch or Listen

Every game of this weekend's Shriners Children's College Baseball Showdown will be streamed live on FloBaseball.tv

Friday – Nebraska vs. Baylor – 11 a.m.

Pitching: RHP Brett Sears vs. RHP Mason Marriott TV/Streaming: FloBaseball.tv >> Commentators: Ben Wilson and Pat Combs Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App >> Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin will call the action for all three Nebraska games on HRN this week

Saturday – Nebraska vs. (21) Texas Tech – 3 p.m.

Pitching: LHP Will Walsh vs. RHP Zane Petty TV/Streaming: FloBaseball.tv >> Commentators: Ben Wilson and Pat Combs Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Sunday – Nebraska vs. Oklahoma – 10:30 a.m.

Pitching: LHP Caleb Clark vs. TBA TV/Streaming: FloBaseball.tv >> Commentators: Brant Freeman and Ty Harrington Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App =================================

MATCHUP NOTES

Nebraska vs. Baylor

>> Through 68 all-time meetings, Baylor holds a 37-30-1 advantage over the Huskers in the all-time series. >> Friday’s matchup marks the second time in program history the Huskers begin a season against Baylor, including the second time in Bolt’s time at Nebraska. >> The Huskers began the 2020 campaign with a 19-9 win over the Bears in Waco in Bolt’s first season leading the Big Red. Baylor bounced back to take the next two games of the season-opening series.

Nebraska vs. (21) Texas Tech

>> Nebraska holds a 32-21 edge over Texas Tech in the all-time series in 53 games against the Red Raiders. >> In their last matchup, the Huskers toppled No. 3 Texas Tech with a 2-1 victory at the Frisco College Baseball Classic on March 1, 2019. >> Saturday’s matchup is the second meeting between the Big Red and Red Raiders since the Huskers transitioned to the Big Ten for the 2012 season.

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

>> Through 250 all-time meetings, Oklahoma holds a 146-102-2 advantage over Nebraska in the all-time series. >> Sunday’s meeting is the first between the former conference foes since Nebraska’s final season in the Big 12 in 2011. >> The Sooners picked up wins of 9-2 and 4-1 in their last meeting on the diamond in 2011 in Norman, Okla. =================================

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt (Geoff Exstrom)

HUSKER FAST FACTS

Here are some more notes, stats and fast facts to know ahead of the season-opneing series:

Opening Day

>> Nebraska is 1-3 in season openers in four seasons under Bolt after falling 7-3 at San Diego to begin the 2023 campaign. >> Friday’s contest vs. Baylor marks the fourth time in the last five seasons the Huskers open the season in the Lone Star State after opening last season in San Diego. >> For the 10th time since 2002, the Huskers open the season with a neutral-site matchup. Nebraska is 6-3 in their last nine season openers against neutral-site opponents.

Huskers in MLB Ballparks

>> This weekend’s Shriners Children’s College Showdown marks the second appearance for the Big Red at Globe Life Field after facing TCU in a three-game series in 2022. >> Globe Life Field is the seventh Major League Baseball Ballpark the Huskers have played in since 2000. >> In that time, Nebraska has posted a 22-17 record in 39 games. =================================

Nebraska baseball starting pitcher Will Walsh (Photo Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska Starting Pitchers

>> With two weekend starters taken in the 2023 MLB Draft, it’ll be a new-look weekend rotation for the Huskers this year. >> Opening-day starter Brett Sears takes the mound after transitioning from the bullpen last season. In his debut season with the Huskers, Sears posted a 5.29 ERA and totaled 23 strikeouts in 17 innings in 11 relief appearances. Prior to NU, Sears earned NJCAA Division II Third-Team All-America honors after going 11-3 with six complete-games in 14 starts at Iowa Central CC in 2022. The Westphalia, Iowa, native recorded a 3.06 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 85.1 innings and had seven outings of at least eight strikeouts, including a season-high 18 strikeouts in seven innings at Moraine Valley CC. >> Will Walsh gets the nod on Saturday after spending the last half of the 2023 campaign as the Sunday starter. Walsh made 15 appearances on the mound, including eight starts last season, posting a 5-3 record with a 4.24 ERA in 51 innings. The Leawood, Kan., native pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in Nebraska’s 4-0 win against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament last season. >> Caleb Clark is scheduled to start on Sunday after going 1-1 last season and striking out 14 batters in 17 innings in his debut season with the Huskers in 2023. The Orillia, Ontario, native made nine appearances on the mound, including five starts after beginning last season in the weekend rotation. Clark will become the sixth Husker since 1999 to be an opening-weekend starter on the mound both as a true freshman and sophomore. Other Huskers to get the nod on opening weekend in their true freshman and sophomore seasons include Shane Komine (1999, 2000), Johnny Dorn (2005, 2006), Tom Lemke (2010, 2011), Jon Keller (2011, 2012) and Colby Gomes (2019, 2020). =================================

Nebraska baseball relief pitcher Kyle Perry (AP Photos)

Nebraska Relief Pitchers

>> Rated the No. 3 right-handed pitcher out of Nebraska, Tucker Timmerman joins the Huskers after posting a 0.69 ERA as a senior and finishing his prep career as the career record holder in ERA at Beatrice High School. >> Kyle Perry returns to Nebraska for a sixth season, holding a career record of 6-4 with a 5.40 ERA across 43 appearances, including 18 starts. >> Evan Borst, a junior transfer from Iowa Central CC, comes to NU after making 21 appearances with the Tritons and striking out 54 batters in 41 innings of action on the mound. >> Casey Daiss brings a wealth of experience to the bullpen after a pair of seasons at Pasco Hernandez Junior College, going 9-2 and totaling a 2.15 ERA and 121.1 innings pitched in 39 appearances, including seven starts.

Nebraska baseball veteran Gabe Swansen returns after a breakout sophomore season (Photo Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska Position Players