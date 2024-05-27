Nebraska BSB: Huskers learn NCAA Tournament path
Nebraska baseball is still dancing.
The Huskers are 39-20 overall this year, which includes a second-place finish in the Big Ten regular-season standings at 16-8, and they won the conference tournament with a thrilling 5-0 run through the loser's bracket this week.
Nebraska polished off that run with a 2-1 win over Penn State on Sunday to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Huskers learned their tournament path during Monday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show:
Nebraska will play in the Stillwater Regional hosted by the tournament's No. 11 overall seed Oklahoma State. The Huskers will face Florida (28-27) in the first round with Oklahoma State (40-17) and Niagara (38-15) as the other two teams in their Regional.
The Huskers and Gators will square off Friday at 2 p.m. CT while Oklahoma State and Niagara will play at 6 p.m. CT on Friday. Both games are available to watch on ESPN+
The two losing teams will play at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday while the two winning teams will play at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday in the double-elimination format.
Friday will mark the second all-time meeting between Nebraska and Florida. The two programs met in the College World Series on June 19, 2005 with No. 7 national seed Florida pulling out a 7-4 win over No. 3 national seed Nebraska. The Huskers then got bounced from the CWS with an 8-7 loss to Arizona State while the Gators finished as the national runner-up to Texas. That was the last time the Huskers reached the CWS among three all-time appearances (2001, 2002 and 2005) in Omaha.
This year, the Gators were the No. 9 seed in last week’s SEC Baseball Tournament, falling to eighth-seeded Vanderbilt in the opening round.
This year's selection marks the Huskers' 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and 15th appearance in the last 24 seasons (excluding the canceled season in 2020). This is Nebraska’s second NCAA Tournament appearance under Will Bolt.
=================================
NEBRASKA BASEBALL NCAA TOURNAMENT PATH:
CLEMSON REGIONAL (MAY 31-JUNE 3)
6 Clemson (41-14) vs. High Point (34-25)
Coastal Carolina (34-23) vs. Vanderbilt (38-21)
STILLWATER REGIONAL (MAY 31-JUNE 3)
11 Oklahoma State (40-17) vs. Niagara (38-15)
Florida (28-27) vs. Nebraska (39-10)
SUPER REGIONAL (JUNE 7-10)*
Clemson Regional winner vs. Stillwater Regional winner
*Best-of-3 Series
=================================
STILLWATER REGIONAL SEEDS
1 – Oklahoma State (40-17)
2 – Nebraska (39-20)
3 – Florida (28-27)
4 – Niagara (38-15)
=================================
Regional games will be played May 31-June 3 and Super Regional games will be played June 7-10.
Illinois and Indiana also earned NCAA Tournament berths as at-large bids. Indiana is in the Knoxville Regional hosted by the tournament's No. 1 overall seed Tennessee and will face Southern Miss in the first round. Illinois is in the Lexington Regional hosted by the tournament's No. 2 overall seed Kentucky and will face Indiana State in the first round.
=================================
NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
>> NCAA Regionals: Friday-Monday, May 31-June 3
>> Super Regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10
>> First day of College World Series games: Friday, June 14
>> College World Series Finals: Saturday-Monday, June 22-23/24
=================================
