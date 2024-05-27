This week on the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Blitz podcast we are joined by new Rivals National Analyst Sam Spiegelman.

Spiegelman was a regional analyst for Rivals a few years ago, spent some time with another publication and is now back with Rivals in a bigger role. He's one of the top national analysts in the country, with deep ties in the South, especially Texas and Louisiana.

In the episode, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and Spiegelman discuss San Antonio (Tex.) Alamo Heights four-star wide receiver Michael Terry, a top Nebraska target in the 2025 cycle. Spiegelman weighs in on what makes Terry such a highly-coveted prospect, lays out some of the top contenders in his recruitment and where Nebraska stands. The two also discuss 2025 Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Dallas (Tex.) Lancaster three-star wide receiver Emmanuel Choice, as Nebraska is battling some top national programs in both recruitments. The two then discuss Nebraska's evolving recruiting strategy in Texas and some of the challenges that recruiting the Lone Star State presents.

To close out the show, Spiegelman reflects on covering young Dylan Raiola at Burleson (Tex.) High, his close relationship with former Nebraska star Trey Palmer and what it's meant to see Palmer live up to his potential in Lincoln and now in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

