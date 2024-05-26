Advertisement
Stars of B1G Title Game: Caron named MOP, Swansen completes comeback story

Nebraska baseball dogpiled on Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday after winning the program's first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

For the first time in its 13-year history in the Big Ten, a Nebraska baseball dogpile commenced in Omaha.

The Huskers defeated Penn State, 2-1, to capture the program's first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship at Charles Schwab Field on Sunday.

No. 2 seed Nebraska (39-20) won that title on the home field of their in-state rival, Creighton, after an epic pitcher's duel against the No. 8 seed Nittany Lions (29-24)* that polished off an unthinkable run through the tournament.

Nebraska was handed a 7-inning mercy-rule loss (15-2) by No. 7 seed Ohio State in the first round on Tuesday night. Then, the Huskers buckled down to rattle off five consecutive victories for a wild run to capture the title and secure an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

That was punctuated by ending the Nittany Lions' end-of-season Cinderella run. Penn State needed a three-game road sweep at Maryland in the final series of the regular season just to qualify as the 8th seed. Then, PSU upset regular-season outright champion and tournament No. 1 seed Illinois and beat No. 4 seed Michigan twice to reach Sunday's title bout (including a 7-6 win in 10 innings over the Wolverines on Saturday).

The Nittany Lions looked poised to pull off an incredible run to an NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday as they took a 1-0 lead over Nebraska in the first inning.

However, behind an electric crowd at the Chuck (official attendance: 13,300) that almost certainly would have been louder if not for the bump in start time (from 2 p.m. to 10 a.m.) the Huskers silenced Penn State's run behind a handful of standout performances.

Let's get to the stars of today's tournament title game and some extra notes on the Huskers from the B1G tourney:

