Nebraska baseball lost a second straight game in the ninth inning on Sunday, falling to Oklahoma, 7-6, via walk-off fashion.

The Huskers at one point held a late 6-3 lead and entered the ninth with a 6-5 edge before surrendering a pair of two-out runs. That comes one day after Nebraska (1-2) entered the ninth in a 3-3 tie against No. 21-ranked Texas Tech before the Red Raiders plated three runs in the top half of the frame.

READ THE FULL NEBRASKA-OKLAHOMA GAME STORY ON OUR INSIDER'S BOARD