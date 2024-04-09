Nebraska baseball took its second straight Big Ten series to start the season, taking down Ohio State on Friday and Saturday before dropping the finale on Sunday. The No. 23-ranked Huskers (22-7, 5-1 Big Ten) will be taking their talents to Lawrence, where they will take on Kansas (15-14, 7-8 Big 12) seeking their third win in the last four games. Below is a preview of what's on tap in tonight's game.

Advertisement

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Tuesday (April 9) WHERE: Hoglund Ballpark (Lawrence, Kan.) WATCH: ESPN+ LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Greg Sharpe (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Pitching Matchup

Tuesday, April 9 – 6 p.m. CT RHP Ty Horn (1-0, 4.85 ERA) vs. RHP J’Briell Easley (0-0, 2.25 ERA) NOTES: >> The freshman Horn is set to toe the rubber and make his third start of the season tonight at Kansas. >> Horn is 1-0 on the season with a save and has compiled a 4.85 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 innings of work, while opposing hitters have posted a .259 batting average against the freshman.

Series History

>> Through 252 all-time meetings, the Huskers hold a 149-101-2 advantage over the Jayhawks in the all-time series. >> Nebraska and Kansas meet for the first time since the Huskers came away with a 3-1 win in a matchup played at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City in 2016. >> Tuesday’s tilt is the first trip to Lawrence for the Big Red since the Huskers’ last season in the Big 12 in 2011, where the Jayhawks took two of three games in a weekend series.

In the National Polls

>> The Huskers appeared in D1Baseball’s Top 25 for the second consecutive week, coming in at No. 23 after ranking 24th last week. >> Nebraska also earned recognition in the national rankings by Baseball America (No. 21), USA Today/Coaches (No. 21), NCBWA (No. 20) and Perfect Game (No. 25). >> The Huskers’ last appearance in the national rankings was in the preseason polls in 2022, where the Big Red found themselves ranked in the Baseball America (No. 20), Perfect Game (No. 22) and NCBWA (No. 25) preseason rankings.

=================================

Player Spotlight

All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics