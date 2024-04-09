Nebraska BSB Game Preview: No. 23 Huskers vs. Kansas
Nebraska baseball took its second straight Big Ten series to start the season, taking down Ohio State on Friday and Saturday before dropping the finale on Sunday.
The No. 23-ranked Huskers (22-7, 5-1 Big Ten) will be taking their talents to Lawrence, where they will take on Kansas (15-14, 7-8 Big 12) seeking their third win in the last four games.
Below is a preview of what's on tap in tonight's game.
=================================
How to Watch or Listen
WHEN: Tuesday (April 9)
WHERE: Hoglund Ballpark (Lawrence, Kan.)
WATCH: ESPN+
LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Greg Sharpe (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call.
>> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.
Pitching Matchup
Tuesday, April 9 – 6 p.m. CT
RHP Ty Horn (1-0, 4.85 ERA) vs. RHP J’Briell Easley (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
NOTES:
>> The freshman Horn is set to toe the rubber and make his third start of the season tonight at Kansas.
>> Horn is 1-0 on the season with a save and has compiled a 4.85 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 innings of work, while opposing hitters have posted a .259 batting average against the freshman.
Series History
>> Through 252 all-time meetings, the Huskers hold a 149-101-2 advantage over the Jayhawks in the all-time series.
>> Nebraska and Kansas meet for the first time since the Huskers came away with a 3-1 win in a matchup played at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City in 2016.
>> Tuesday’s tilt is the first trip to Lawrence for the Big Red since the Huskers’ last season in the Big 12 in 2011, where the Jayhawks took two of three games in a weekend series.
In the National Polls
>> The Huskers appeared in D1Baseball’s Top 25 for the second consecutive week, coming in at No. 23 after ranking 24th last week.
>> Nebraska also earned recognition in the national rankings by Baseball America (No. 21), USA Today/Coaches (No. 21), NCBWA (No. 20) and Perfect Game (No. 25).
>> The Huskers’ last appearance in the national rankings was in the preseason polls in 2022, where the Big Red found themselves ranked in the Baseball America (No. 20), Perfect Game (No. 22) and NCBWA (No. 25) preseason rankings.
=================================
Player Spotlight
All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics
Controlling the basepaths
>> The Huskers come into the week as one of three teams nationally to limit opponents to nine stolen bases or fewer this season.
>> Nebraska has limited opponents to just 15 stolen base attempts on the season, joining Coastal Carolina as the only two teams in the country to hold opponents to 15 stolen base attempts or less on the year.
=================================
Silva Speed
>> Riley Silva has posted a .441 on-base percentage for Nebraska this season and is the only Husker to score 25-plus runs (29) through the team’s first 29 games.
>> The Cambridge, Ontario, native has started 28 of the 29 games this season and has posted a 1.000 fielding percentage (71-for-71) in center field for the Huskers.
>> Silva is one of eight DI players to steal 19- plus bases and be caught two-or-fewer times, including one of three Power Five players this season.
=================================
Who's Hot?
>> Josh Caron is hitting .315 at the plate with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, a team-high 35 RBI and 20 runs scored. The junior leads the Big Red with six home runs and 10 multi-hit performances this season.
>> Cole Evans is hitting .304 with six doubles, two home runs, 21 RBI and 23 runs in 29 games, including 24 starts, while Garrett Anglim holds a .284 batting average with four doubles, two homers, 18 RBI and 15 runs in 20 starts.
>> Cayden Brumbaugh leads all qualified Huskers with a .341 batting average, recording multiple hits in three of his last four games.
>> Case Sanderson is hitting .356 with a triple, home run, 11 RBI and eight runs scored, while Tyler Stone holds a .295 hitting clip with five doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.
>> Dylan Carey launched a two-run home run last Friday night and leads the Big Red with 10 doubles, while Rhett Stokes is batting .316 with eight doubles and 10 RBI.
>> Silva leads the Huskers with 29 runs and 19 stolen bases while hitting .297 at the plate in 28 starts.
=================================
Bullpen Breakdown
>> Kyle Perry’s 14 relief appearances lead all NU arms in the bullpen, as the senior is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and three saves. The southpaw is scoreless in six of his last seven outings and recorded his third multi-inning appearance last Sunday vs. Ohio State.
>> Casey Daiss has a team-high four saves for the Huskers in 8.1 innings, while Tucker Timmerman made his 12th appearance of the season against Ohio State.
>> Rans Sanders and Jalen Worthley have each made 10 relief appearances for the Big Red. Sanders has a 1.08 ERA across 8.1 innings of work, while Worthley is 2-0 with two saves in 14.2 innings.
>> Evan Borst is 2-0 with 10 strikeouts across 7.2 inning and has held opponents to a .115 batting average this season.
>> Kyle Froehlich has appeared in seven games for the Huskers, punching out seven batters across eight innings.