The Nebraska baseball team has added two new coaches to its staff.

The Huskers are set to hire Rob Childress as its next pitching coach and will hire former Wichita State assistant Mike Sirianni as its third assistant on staff, a source confirmed with Inside Nebraska on Friday afternoon.

Childress replaces the departed Jeff Christy, who mutually agreed to part ways with Nebraska on Tuesday.

Childress spent the last two seasons as Nebraska's Director of Player Development under head coach Will Bolt. He was hired on Bolt's staff in July of 2021 after spending 16 years (2006-2021) as the head coach at Texas A&M. While with the Aggies, he reached the postseason a school-record 13 consecutive times, including a pair of College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. He was an integral part in recruiting some of the top classes in the country for NU over the past couple years, including a Top-25 class in 2021 and 2022.

Childress has a strong résumé in developing pitching staffs. During his eight seasons on the Husker coaching staff from the late '90s to the mid '00s, Childress helped produce four of the five single-season strikeout totals in school history, including less than three walks per game in his final five seasons.

Sirianni, meanwhile, comes to Lincoln after spending the last four seasons at Wichita State as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. He's helped put together two of the best recruiting classes in Shocker history with the No. 32 ranked class in 2021 and No. 26 ranked class in 2022. Sirianni was a volunteer assistant for Wichita from 2015-16 after two previous head coaching jobs at Tarleton State and Regis University.

Sirianni spent his first two college seasons at Creighton from 2002-2003 before becoming a two-year starter at Arkansas State in 2004-05. He leveraged his playing experience into the volunteer assistant role with the Red Wolves in 2007 before moving on to become an assistant coach with Iowa Western Community College in 2008. Sirianni does have MLB experience as he was a associate scout for the Cleveland Indians (now the Cleveland Guardians) from 2007 through 2011.

