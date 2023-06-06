Nebraska head baseball coach Will Bolt announced Tuesday the Huskers and assistant coach Jeff Christy have mutually agreed to part ways.

Christy has been a staple on Bolt's staff over the past four seasons as he led the Huskers' pitching staff. Christy also worked with Bolt for two seasons at Texas A&M (2018-19) and even worked for former NU head coach Darin Erstad (2012-14).

“Jeff and I have a close relationship dating back to our College World Series run in 2005,” said Bolt in a statement. “He played a key role for the last four seasons and helped us earn a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Regional Final appearance in 2021. I wish Jeff and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

Christy helped lead the Husker pitching staff to the third-best team earned-run average during the 2023 spring season as Nebraska recorded a 4.64 ERA, with that mark being only behind Rutgers and Iowa for tops in the conference. The team ERA was once again ranked third in the Big Ten in 2022, but that was a small drop from the second-best in 2021 when the Huskers played in a regional.



Christy is a former Husker as he played his final two collegiate seasons in Lincoln during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. He caught a school-record 64 games as a junior in 2005, when he helped NU reach the College World Series in Omaha and win a school-record 57 games. The former backstop was a All-Big 12 pick in 2006 when he hit .284 with eight homers and 32 RBI. Christy was later drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round of the 2006 MLB Draft, and he would eventually reach Triple-A before going into coaching in 2011.



With Christy's departure, the hunt begins for a new pitching coach. If Bolt wants to keep it in-house, he could promote his former mentor, Rob Childress, who currently serves as the Director of Player Development — a role he's served in since July 2021. With this offseason being a pivotal one in reaching a regional for the first time since 2021, this new hire will have a ton of implications for the 2024 season.

