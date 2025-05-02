WATCH: Reaction to 2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor's commitment

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese reacts to Nebraska landing elite 2027 QB Trae Taylor, what the Huskers are getting in the No. 4 QB in the 2027 cycle and what his commitment means for the program moving forward

