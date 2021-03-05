HuskerOnline - Nebraska baseball drops season opener to Purdue 6-5

After a back and forth battle, the Nebraska baseball team (0-1) watched Purdue (1-0) walk off Game 1 of the weekend series in Round Rock, Texas.

Even after the Huskers took the lead in the top of the eighth inning, the Boilermakers were able to score a run in the bottom of both the eighth and ninth innings to make the final score 6-5.

Cade Povich got the start after being tagged as the best arm over the last couple months, but he was off the mark early. The junior lasted 3 innings and 80 pitches where he gave up six hits for three runs. Povich also walked four batters in those three innings, double the amount he walked all of last season.

However, despite the abnormal struggles Povich had, the offense helped him out early. The Big Red took the lead in the second inning from a solo home run hit by Max Anderson. In his first at-bat as a Husker, Anderson sent a high fly ball to right field that carried to the wall and gave Nebraska the lead. In the fourth inning trailing 3-1, it was senior Joe Acker who went yard scoring two runs and tying the game at 3. The next inning, junior Cam Chick sent a line drive over the right field wall to give the Huskers a 4-3 lead.

At the same time that the lead was changing, Braxton Bragg had come in to pitch for NU. The sophomore impressed for the four innings giving up only two hits and one run, while racking up six strikeouts. Next on the mound was Max Schreiber, who struggled to get into a grove. The senior gave up a run that tied the game in the eighth inning, and then loaded the bases in the ninth with a hit, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. The next at-bat , the Boilermakers hit a sacrifice fly to walk off the game.