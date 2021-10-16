Nebraska at Minnesota: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

MINNEAPOLIS - Nebraska will play their eighth game in eight weeks today at Minnesota on Saturday. The Huskers have not beaten the Gophers since 2018 and they have not won in TCF Bank Stadium since 2015 - Mike Riley's first season at NU. Minnesota is fresh off a bye week, so this match-up is sure to offer some new wrinkles from P.J. Fleck's squad. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to a Nebraska victory. NU enters today's match-up as a 4 point favorite. The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN 2.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Minnesota

KEY 1: Avoid a flat start The last two seasons we have seen Nebraska get off to extremely slow starts against Minnesota, which has allowed P.J. Fleck to control the tempo of the game. The Huskers cannot afford to let that happen on Saturday. KEY 2: Adjust to Minnesota's new wrinkles Minnesota has had two weeks to get ready for Nebraska. They have had two weeks to figure out their running back situation. You have to expect Fleck will have some new tricks up his sleeve in how he wants to establish his running game. Also, remember the Gophers have one of the top offensive lines in the Big Ten. KEY 3: Hold up in protection vs. the Gopher pass rush A big match-up to watch is how NU's offensive tackles fare against Minnesota defensive ends Boye Mafe and Thomas Rush, who have a combined nine sacks over the last three games. The duo has also combined for 19 quarterback hurries, so they have the potential to cause a lot of problems. KEY 4: Force Tanner Morgan to beat you Tanner Morgan has really struggled to throw the football this year. He's completed just 52.2 percent of his passes and is only 7-of-19 on throws of 20+ yards, compared to 32-of-57 in his breakout 2019 campaign where 10 of those 32 throws went for touchdowns. Stopping the run will be very important in order to put Morgan in situations where he's not comfortable. KEY 5: Expose the Minnesota secondary Minnesota's starting secondary players have allowed 51 completions for eight touchdowns over five games according to PFF. Their starting corners have given up pass plays of 70 and 61-yards. The Huskers must find some big plays today from their wide receivers against this Gopher secondary.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Minnesota

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Minnesota will come out with some new wrinkles fresh off their bye week. It will take a half to adjust for Nebraska, but this is a different Husker team than a year ago. NU will pull away down the stretch for a 12 point win. It has the potential to be a big day for the Husker receivers. Nebraska 31, Minnesota 19 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer This is the definition of a must-win game for Nebraska, and even though it’s playing its eighth-straight week against a Minnesota team coming off a bye, I think the Huskers show up and get the job done. Adrian Martinez makes some big plays in the passing game and puts a struggling Gopher offense on its heels in an important NU victory. Nebraska 27, Minnesota 17 ############################## Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director Lots going on here. Minnesota is OK. Not bad. Not great. Good at times but not always. That offense is 94th in the US which is a big disappointment given their returnees. Injuries have taken their top 2 RB’s. Nebraska should be able to strike them early and often. The Huskers are due for a letdown. The close losses may ultimately take their toll and injuries are piling up—for everybody. But Minnesota won’t be able to run against NU’s Front 7 and can’t stop the big play. Nebraska 31, Minnesota 14 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I just think that Nebraska is the better team. Watching Minnesota this season it's obvious their chemistry on offense has not been good with having wide receivers and running backs banged up. I think as long as the Huskers can protect Martinez they should be able to win this one going away. Nebraska 28, Minnesota 21 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Minnesota's offense does not scare anyone, especially after the Gophers lost its top two running backs. Can Nebraska score enough against the Gophers D? Minnesota is ranked 5th nationally against the run, they have given up 80 yards on the ground over the past three games combined. The Gophers have four sacks in each of the past four games. If the Huskers run the ball well enough to make Minnesota honest, Adrian Martinez and company will make more "incremental growth" and more importantly get a much-needed road win. Nebraska 31, Minnesota 20

HuskerOnline Week 7 Score Predictions Week 7 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Neb. at Minn. 31-19 Neb. 27-17 Neb. 31-14 Neb. 28-21 Neb. 31-20 Neb. Rutgers at NW 17-16 NW 21-16 Rutgers 30-20 Rutgers 24-20 Rutgers 24-21 Rutgers Army at Wisc. 27-13 Wisc. 31-14 Wisc. 28-10 Wisc. 20-10 Wisc. 28-13 Wisc. Fla. at LSU 34-31 Fla. 23-20 Fla. 35-31 Fla. 34-17 Fla. 31-27 Fla. BYU at Baylor 38-34 BYU 42-41 BYU 38-21 Baylor 28-27 BYU 37-31 Baylor ASU at Utah 38-31 ASU 28-26 Utah 31-28 Utah 28-23 Utah 31-28 Utah