University of Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has been on the job for about two-and-a-half years ever since he was announced to the position on July 14, 2021. Even in that amount of time, the university's administration has enough confidence and faith in Alberts to lock him down for the long term.

Nebraska showed that faith on Tuesday as outgoing school president Ted Carter – set to leave to take over as Ohio State president next year – has announced that UNL has granted Alberts a contract extension that is set to keep him at the school through at least 2031. The new contract will be worth more than double Alberts' current annual base salary, increasing from about $850,000 to $1.7 million, and that will increase to $2.1 million in 2026.

Alberts' new contract, like his existing one, will be funded entirely with Athletic Department funds. No taxpayer or tuition dollars will be used. Nebraska’s is one of few athletic departments in the country to operate without a university subsidy.

Carter said he structured Alberts’ new contract based on a thorough review of compensation packages for other Big Ten athletic directors, with a goal of keeping Nebraska highly competitive in the market and retaining Alberts for the long term. The new contract includes:

>> The pay raise mentioned above: An annual base salary of $1.7 million, increasing to $2.1 million in 2026.

>> Retention incentives, including an existing contractual $500,000 retention bonus if Alberts stays through September 2025, with an annual $300,000 retention bonus for every year he stays thereafter.

>> A $3 million completion bonus if he completes the entire eight-year agreement.

>> Liquidation damage buyouts that will be paid to the university if Alberts were to leave for another opportunity.

Under Alberts' original contract, he earned an annual base salary of $800,000 in addition to a handful of potential bonuses: $100,000 bonus if Nebraska won a Big Ten football championship, a $150,000 bonus if the Huskers won a national championship and a $500,000 retention bonus if he is still the athletic director on July 18, 2026.

Also included in his original contract was the opportunity to earn up to $110,000 in bonuses for the Huskers' Academic Progress Rate and a $220,000 bonus if Nebraska finished in the top 15 of the Directors' Cup standings, which calculates every school's result in every sport. The Huskers finished 49th in the country and 10th in the Big Ten in the 2021-22 Directors' Cup standings.

According to an Inside Nebraska source, the contract extension has been in the works for a long while, with initial momentum for an extension beginning in early November as the power players at Nebraska were thoroughly impressed with Alberts' handling of the Nebraska football coaching search – even before Alberts officially locked down Matt Rhule as the future leader of the program.