In its place, the report stated that NU was looking to replace the Sooners with an eighth home game, potentially against a Mid-American Conference opponent or Old Dominion.

A report from Stadium's Brett McMurphey indicated that the Huskers were having conversations about backing out of its non-conference game at Oklahoma scheduled for Sept. 18 in Norman, Okla.

Nebraska once again found itself at the center of the national college football conversation on Friday, and not in a good way.

Fan and media backlash immediately followed for the next several hours, with many scoffing at the idea that Nebraska would avoid rekindling a matchup with its old Big Eight and Big 12 Conference rival that had been on the schedule since 2012.

It was also supposed to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1971 "Game of the Century," in which No. 1 Nebraska beat the No. 2 Sooners 35-31 in Norman.

Finally, just before 3 p.m. CT, athletic director Bill Moos issued a statement confirming the Huskers would still play at Oklahoma on Sept.18 and that NU did explore options for replacing it with another home game.

“The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on September 18th," Moos wrote in a statement. "Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall.

"That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021.

"We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time. Go Big Red!”

Nebraska is set to open the 2021 season at Illinois on Aug. 28 - a game initially scheduled to be played in Ireland before COVID-19 concerns relocated it to Champaign, Ill.

The Huskers will then host Buffalo on Sept. 11 before traveling to Norman and then Michigan State on Sept. 25.

Three of NU's first four games will be on the road, but six of its final eight will be at Memorial Stadium.