Mississippi State transfer DL Gabriel Moore commits to Nebraska

Mississippi State defensive lineman Gabriel Moore has committed to Nebraska from the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska has confirmed.

Moore is a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder who spent the past two seasons in the SEC with the Bulldogs, though he’s never played a snap of college football yet. He’ll enter Nebraska’s program with reportedly four seasons of eligibility remaining.

A three-star prospect in the 2023 class out of Louisville (Miss.), Moore flipped from Troy to Mississippi State in December 2022 to join the class started by the late Mike Leach and then completed by Zach Arnett. At the time of his flip, Moore had offers from Troy, San Diego State, Charlotte, Murray State, Southern Mississippi, Arkansas State and Austin Peay and Mississippi State.

Coming out of high school, Moore needed a year in the weight room to develop as he was only around 250 pounds, so he used 2023 as a redshirt year. This past August, however, Moore posted to social media he’d miss the 2024 season due to health reasons.

Moore will be joining a Nebraska defensive line room led by newly-hired Terry Bradden that needed depth following the departures of Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Jimari Butler (transferred to LSU), James Williams (transferred to Florida State), Kai Wallin (in transfer portal), Vincent Jackson (transferred to UConn) and Brodie Tagaloa (in transfer portal).

Moore is the fifth transfer Nebraska has added and the third defensive lineman as he joins Williams Nwaneri (Missouri) and Jaylen George (East Tennessee State).

— Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer