East Tennessee State DL Jaylen George commits to Nebraska

Jaylen George is the third transfer portal addition Nebraska has had since the regular season ended, joining long snapper Kevin Gallic of New Hampshire and defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri of Missouri.

George was a first-team All-SoCon selection in 2024 after recording 33 tackles, six tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. In 2023, George had 23 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound George will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, he led the team in pressures with 23 on the season. George is a powerful defensive lineman with versatility to win at defensive end or defensive tackle, though he’ll need to add some weight to stick inside at the Big Ten level.

He plays with good leverage as a result of his height, but despite somewhat limited size, he possess a rangy wingspan, with the length to keep offensive linemen away from his chest.

He shows solid explosiveness off the line, can stack and shed effectively, shows good body strength and can hold ground at the line of scrimmage without being pushed back.

His limited size prevents offensive linemen from getting under him, and he typically has the leverage advantage. Pass rush moves could improve, as could his quickness in getting into the backfield.

He shows good awareness and recognition in the run game. Similar build and traits as Nebraska defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy. Likely starts his Nebraska career at defensive end in the Huskers’ scheme, and with some time in the weight room we could see him eventually grow into a defensive tackle.

— Tim Verghese, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst