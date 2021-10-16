Minnesota postgame nuggets

Here is a quick recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say following the Huskers' 30-23 loss at Minnesota on Saturday...

***Frost said Nebraksa's slow start and "little details got us beat."

***On the fourth-and-goal from the one, Frost said they considered going under center and sneaking it, but they watched a lot of film and saw how good Minnesota had been against those plays.

He said he thought they would have scored if Jaquez Yant hadn't tripped in the backfield.

***Frost said Rahmir Johnson would be "fine" after missing the end of the game with an apparent injury.

***Frost said they talked a lot about going for it on 4th and five instead of sending out Connor Culp for a field goal to start the fourth quarter. He was "scratching my head" that Culp hit from 50 and then struggled to make a kick after that.

***Frost said again said the slow start was as much of a problem as anything, and he said the energy wasn't where it needed to be to open the game. "That's on us," he said.

***Frost said Minnesota threw many new things at them in the first half but credited the team for adjusting after halftime. "They were the better team in the first half, and I thought we were the better team in the second half," Frost said.

***Frost said the team prepared so well all week and felt "business-like," and he wasn't sure if he should have been concerned about that or not. "There wasn't as much juice as we'd had the past two weeks," Frost said. "We needed to bring it ourselves today."

***Frost said NU "lost a lot of one-on-one battles" in the first half with blocks and tackles.

***Frost said Samori Toure was the top option on a seam route on the play where Martinez was flagged for an intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety. He said the protection needed to be better on that play.

***On the pressure to still try and have a winning season with just four games left, Frost said: "We're all upset. I want this for the kids, first. I want it for Nebraska, second. I'm at the end of the list. These kids won't quit."

***Frost said the team needs a break and will come back strong

***Frost said the past 48 hours had been emotional for the entire team following the death of Erik Chinander's father. He said Chinander's dad would have wanted him to coach in the game, but "it's not easy."