Midwest Rumor Mill: Ohio camp brings out top 2026 and 2027 prospects

Khalief Canty Jr. (Photo by Khalief Canty)

MASSILLON, Ohio – The Elite 11/All 22 regional tour hit Ohio on Sunday and Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Greg Smith was there scouting the event. Here's the latest recruiting chatter he gathered.

Abrams had a nice day at Elite 11 on Sunday tying for the win in the accuracy challenge. The young 2027 quarterback has had a busy spring of visits. Alabama, Iowa State, Minnesota and Tennessee have all received recent visits and he’s still hoping to get to Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Nebraska. He’s taking his time with his recruitment but Alabama and Missouri also want to come see him throw soon.

Bernhard’s recruitment really took a turn recently when Michigan came through with an offer. The Ohio native is interested in the Wolverines and it appears Ohio State is not going to offer. Still, it may be a waiting game right now for Bernhard as Michigan sorts through its quarterback board more carefully. There is no need to rush with Bryce Underwood on the team. Bernhard had also heard a lot from Indiana, James Madison and Appalachian State lately.

Canty took home offensive line MVP honors on Sunday after a pretty dominant performance. He recently took an official visit to North Carolina where he was really impressed with the program. The attention to detail by the staff there has really stood out to him. He’s hearing a lot from in-state Michigan State and Missouri. He’ll take an official visit to Michigan State on June 13 and June 20 to Missouri. The Tigers are a real threat to pull him out of Michigan.

Crim turned a lot of heads during the one-on-one sessions. The Ohio native is hearing from Kentucky, Illinois, Boston College and Iowa State the most from his double-digit offer sheet. But he has official visits set to Boston College, Illinois and Iowa State this summer. The Cyclones are in a good spot for him heading into those visits and may prove tough to beat.

The high three-star quarterback from La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops loves what he found in Iowa City and is a solid commit to the Hawkeyes. His relationship with offensive coordinator Tim Lester is a big reason why he’s excited to play for Iowa in an offense he thinks suits him well. His Iowa commitment isn’t going to stop other teams from checking in on him. He’s been locked in with Iowa and visited recently, but expect the offers to keep rolling in for the California quarterback.

The high three-star out of Menton (Ohio) High is a player to watch moving forward. He was separating from defensive backs all camp long and ran crisp routes. Buffalo, Ohio, Miami (OH), Toledo and USF are recruiting him hard right now. Bowling Green and UConn are also in the mix for him. Hodge should be a player that receives a lot of new attention after this camp season and into the start of his senior year.