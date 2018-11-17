Nebraska will try to keep things going today against Michigan State, as the Huskers have won three of their last four games, after a 0-6 start to the 2018 season. MSU comes into Lincoln struggling, with losses to Ohio State, Northwestern and Michigan in Big Ten play, along with an early season loss at Arizona State. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to a Husker victory over the Spartans. NU enters today's 11 am game as a 1.5 point underdog against MSU.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Michigan State at Nebraska

KEY 1: Fast start on offense Since an interception at Michigan, Adrian Martinez has been nearly flawless on opening drives. In fact, Martinez is a perfect 18-of-18 for 217 yards in his last six games on the opening drive. The Huskers will need another hot start from Martinez today. KEY 2: Match MSU's physicality Michigan State wants to make today's game an old-fashioned street fight. It will be important that Nebraska matches their physicality early, and not let the Spartans dictate the style of game this is. KEY 3: Make the Spartans earn their big plays Nebraska's defense has struggled, and Michigan State's offense has struggled this season. It's weakness on weakness. The biggest key today is making the Spartans earn what they get. KEY 4: Managing the elements It's once again going to be as cold or colder today than last Saturday. Nebraska did a great job operating in what was the coldest kickoff temperature in Lincoln since 1993. They need that same type of efficiency today. KEY 5: Manage Senior Day emotions Senior Day always brings with it a lot of emotion. It will be important for the Huskers to channel that inner-emotion and not try to do too much early where it might lead to a penalty or a turnover.

EXPERT TAKE: Michigan State at Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher This is a toss-up type game in a lot of ways. The x-factor is Michigan State hasn't faced an offense quite like Nebraska's or a quarterback like Adrian Martinez. The Huskers will keep the Spartans defense off-balanced, and this is a much better match-up for NU's struggling defense. Nebraska 31, Michigan State 27 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer This game pits strength vs. strength and weakness vs. weakness, and Nebraska’s weakness (defense) is stronger than Michigan State’s (offense). The Huskers will do enough with the ball that MSU won’t be able to keep up, and a couple key takeaways by the Blackshirts end up being the difference. Nebraska 30, Michigan State 21 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst I believe Nebraska will be able to find success through the air against Michigan State’s secondary which will open things up a bit for Devine Ozigbo and Adrian Martinez on the ground. With that being said, I feel the team that wins the turnover battle will be the team that wins the game. Nebraska’s defense has been creating more and more turnovers lately so I think the Blackshirts get the ball back to the offense to score late and take home a late win. Nebraska 30, Michigan State 28 ############################## Mike'l Severe - Omaha World-Herald Bottom Line I can't wait to see how the Husker offense handles a Big Ten defense like MSU. I think these next two weeks will go a long way in showing us what the future holds for this offense. Sparty hasn't seen the kind of run element Adrian Martinez brings to a spread offense, so I think NU does move the ball. The question is can NU win a close game with an uncertain kicking game. I will ignore my numbers and guess that Nebraska does enough to move to 4 wins. Nebraska 27, Michigan State 20 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Nebraska wins games with offense, Michigan State with defense. The Spartans are averaging just 19 points in seven Big Ten games. They are banged up in a big way--the Spartans have had nine of 11 offensive starters miss time with injuries including quarterback Brian Lewerke. Call this a Zach Duval game. The Huskers will step up to the physical challenge of Michigan State and outscore the Spartans on another cold, windy November morning at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska 24, Michigan State 22

HuskerOnline Week Score Predictions Week 12 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Mich. State at Nebraska 31-27 Nebraska 30-21 Nebraska 30-28 Nebraska 27-20 Nebraska 24-22 Nebraska Iowa at Illinois 38-24 Iowa 31-13 Iowa 38-21 Iowa 38-20 Iowa 31-21 Iowa Wisconsin at Purdue 27-23 Wisconsin 24-21 Wisconsin 31-30 Wisconsin 31-27 Purdue 28-24 Wisconsin Northwestern at Minnesota 34-27 NW 35-14 NW 37-21 NW 31-21 Minn. 24-21 NW Cincinnati at UCF 41-31 UCF 51-41 UCF 37-35 UCF 24-20 Cinn. 38-28 UCF Iowa State at Texas 38-34 Texas 38-35 ISU 30-24 Texas 28-27 ISU 31-27 Texas