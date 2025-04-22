Matt Rhule outlines Husker Games format, additional plans for Saturday

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule made national headlines when he announced that the Huskers would not be holding a traditional spring game this offseason.

Instead, the approach will be an NFL Pro Bowl style setting in which the Husker players face off in skills competitions and less taxing physical challenges on the football field.

Rhule then made some more national waves last week when he revealed that there will, in fact, be live football via scrimmages between players who are lower down on the roster – in an effort to give them the opportunity to put out good film to college coaches seeking personnel help in the transfer portal.

In the end, the result will be a mix between the two approaches. Thus was born the first-ever "Husker Games," which, if all goes well, Rhule is probably hoping will be looking back on as the first-annual "Husker Games."

Rhule dove into it more at his post-practice press conference on Tuesday, laying out the format for the "Husker Games" and additional information for Saturday's events.

