Published Apr 22, 2025
WATCH: Dani Busboom Kelly, Harper Murray & Bergen Reilly press conference
circle avatar
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Publisher
Twitter
@Zack_Carp

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly, plus stars Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly, met with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Hear from all three as they preview Saturday's Husker Games match against Kansas at their press conference inside the Devaney Center.

Watch those videos via the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

Advertisement

Nebraska volleyball HC Dani Busboom Kelly:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Nebraska volleyball stars Harper Murray & Bergen Reilly:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

