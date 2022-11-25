Inside Nebraska has also learned from multiple sources that the deal is not yet complete. But the Huskers are nearing the end of the finish line in their coach search, and they are close to finalizing a deal. If Nebraska and the Carolina Panthers are able to come to an agreement on the buyout, then Rhule is set to become the next leader of the Huskers’ program.

Matt Rhule and Nebraska are close to a deal for Rhule to become the next head coach of the Huskers, according to ESPN reports from Chris Low and Pete Thamel .

Inside Nebraska reported on Wednesday morning that – despite reports and rumblings to the contrary – Rhule was and remains the lead candidate for the Nebraska job and that the main roadblock was the Panthers' buyout situation:

>> There has been a lot of talk over the last week about whether or not former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is still in the running for the Nebraska job. Talking with multiple sources, we can first confirm that Rhule has been a serious candidate and the lead candidate for the Nebraska job. There is confirmed interest on both sides.

>> We are told by multiple sources Rhule has not turned down the Nebraska job. We can also confirm that no deal has been made with Rhule or any other candidate. In regard to Rhule: A snag was hit recently during negotiations, but that setback was not due to Rhule turning down the Huskers, according to multiple sources. That delay was caused by contractual issues centered around his buyout with the Panthers. Inside Nebraska is not ready to eliminate him as a candidate to become the next coach at Nebraska, but it would take more negotiations to make it happen.

>> We are nearing the goal line of the coach search, but there remains time to close the gap on any potential buyout settlements or salary offset language with Rhule.