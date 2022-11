Dominoes are falling quickly in the college coaching world. Three coaches who have been mentioned as candidates for the Nebraska job – Mark Stoops (Kentucky), Kalen DeBoer (Washington) and Lance Leipold (Kansas) – all signed long-term extensions to stay at their current spots this week, with the news breaking on the latter two Tuesday night.

The moves are all pieces to a convoluted puzzle that Inside Nebraska has been putting together this week. The following is a report that we have compiled over the last three days, checking with several sources to get an accurate update on the latest developments in the Huskers’ search: