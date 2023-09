Head coach Matt Rhule made the rounds around the media early this week with his weekly press conference on Monday that was packed full of news, including an update on a trio of players who will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Rhule was also in the Husker Football Show releases Tuesday morning before making an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network Tuesday night.

Rhule was upbeat during the hour breaking down a fast and diverse Louisiana Tech team while reflecting on his first home game at Memorial Stadium that ended with a 35-11 victory over Northern Illinois. Plus, a few nuggets about the Husker head coach and what a day in his life looks like.

