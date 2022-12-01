Nebraska just lost its prized recruit in the Class of 2023: Malachi Coleman has decommitted from the Huskers.

Coleman committed to the Huskers on Oct. 22 over other finalists such as Georgia, Michigan and Oklahoma. The Lincoln East (Neb.) star is the top-ranked in-state recruit in the 2023 class, the No. 58 overall player and No. 2 ATH in the nation.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pounder, who is a borderline five-star prospect, was viewed as one of the most impactful in-state commitments that Nebraska has landed over the last decade. And he was viewed as one of the biggest individual recruiting wins for a school in the Big Ten for the 2023 cycle.

Much of Coleman's commitment was tied to his relationship with Mickey Joseph, whose future on the Nebraska staff was already unknown even prior to his arrest on Wednesday by the Lincoln Police Department.

Coleman is the third decommitment of the 2023 class for the Huskers, following EDGE players Ashley Williams Jr. and Cameron Lenhardt earlier this fall. The Huskers are now down to 14 commitments in the class after losing their top-ranked commit, and their recruiting rankings slipped to No. 10 in the Big Ten and No. 46 in the country.

The December early signing period runs Dec. 21-23.