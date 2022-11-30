Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph has been arrested by Lincoln Police for suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, on Wednesday at 1:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance.

Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested at a separate location, for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made. To protect the victim in this case and in compliance with Nebraska state law, additional information, including the identity of the victim and any injures, is not being released.

Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts released a statement:

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time.”

Joseph, a native of Marrero, Louisiana, spent five years at LSU prior to returning to his alma mater, Nebraska, last December. He was hired by former coach Scott Frost as the Huskers’ associate head coach and receivers coach for the 2022 season. Joseph was tabbed the interim head coach by Alberts on Sept. 11 following the firing of Frost.

After a loss at home to Oklahoma in his first game as interim head coach, Joseph led the Huskers to back-to-back wins over Indiana and Rutgers. Joseph went 3-6 overall as the leader of the program, capping the season with a 24-17 win over rival Iowa in Iowa City on Black Friday.