Fields is the latest to join the Huskers' next wave of linebackers. He follows in the footsteps of Florida Gators OLB transfer Chief Borders , who announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday evening, and 2023 Texas three-star Dylan Rogers , who officially signed this morning.

Eric Fields , come on down. Nebraska football picked up a commitment from the Oklahoma high school prospect on National Signing Day, providing another raw talent for new defensive coordinator Tony White and the Huskers to mold.

Fields is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker out of Ardmore (Okla.) who adds to the Huskers' growing list of commitments in a 2023 cycle that could reach two dozen signees. He is listed as an athlete on his recruiting profile, but it's safe to say that the Huskers are looking at him as a linebacker in White's system.

His commitment helps to replace the loss of former Regis Jesuit (Colo.) linebacker commit Hayden Moore, who flipped to Michigan two days before the early signing period. He also helps to grow the Huskers' presence in the Big 12 geographical recruiting footprint as their linebacker class now features an Oklahoman and a Texan (Rogers) from the Houston area.

Fields was part of a massive 15-visitor weekend on Dec. 16-18 as the new staff put its focus largely on him at the linebacker spot.

Arkansas State is the only other official visit he took in December, making that trip prior to his official visit to Nebraska. He also had offers from New Mexico State and North Texas.

There was limited competition to land him, but the Huskers feel as if they have gotten a steal with Commitment No. 21 in their 2023 haul. Fields is the latest in a rash of commitments for Matt Rhule and Co., who have now pulled in 18 combined commitments via the transfer portal and high school level since coming to town – including eight commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle in the past six days.

He is the fourth overall addition to the Huskers' roster on National Signing Day, joining 2023 four-star Malachi Coleman and transfers Josh Fleeks (Baylor WR) and Elijah Jeudy (Texas A&M DL)