Casey Thompson among group of 31 Huskers who walk for Senior Day
LINCOLN – It's Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, and a group of 31 Nebraska football players were honored prior to kickoff against Wisconsin.
Quarterback Casey Thompson was among the group that walked. Thompson, who is 24 years old, is in his fifth year of college football. He is in his first year at Nebraska after spending his first four seasons at Texas. Though Thompson walked for Senior Day, he is still eligible to come back for one more season. He has talked before about being open to returning if Mickey Joseph is still at Nebraska, and he would have to pursue a new master's program.
Other players of note who walked for Senior Day include Omar Manning, Travis Vokolek, Chancellor Brewington, Trent Hixson, Broc Bando, Colton Feist, Devin Drew, Caleb Tannor, Ochaun Mathis, Chris Kolarevic, Eteva Mauga-Clements and Phalen Sanford.
Others that were honored include QB Matt Masker, RB Cooper Jewett, RB Beau Psencik, WR Wyatt Liewer, WR Oliver Martin, WR Brody Belt, OL Ian Boerkircher, OL Noah Stafursky, OL Riley Moses, EDGE Simon Otte, EDGE Ryan Schommer, LB Jake Archer, DB Darius Moore, K Chase Contrarez, K Gabe Heins, P Grant Detlefsen, LS Cameron Pieper and LS Brady Weas.
Players of note who did not walk for Senior Day include Garrett Nelson, Trey Palmer and Anthony Grant.