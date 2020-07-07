Nebraska landed its first defensive back commit of the 2021 class as Lardarius Webb Jr. announced for the Huskers no Tuesday night. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound corner had flown under the radar until NU offered about a week ago. Webb Jr. becomes the 12th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Webb Jr. means for the Huskers.

1. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher did an excellent job of evaluating and being the first to offer an under the radar prospect in Webb Jr. Chinander found him in Alabama before he transferred to Mississippi and Fisher helped to seal the deal along with Chinander and head coach Scott Frost. 2. Fisher's NFL background came into play once again for Webb Jr. However, this time it wasn't simply because Fisher played in the NFL for nine seasons. Fisher actually played with Webb Jr.'s father, Lardarius Webb Sr. while in Baltimore with the Ravens. 3. If we've learned anything about Fisher it's that he operates in the quiet and knows exactly what he's looking for in a defensive back. A lot of schools and coaches were waiting until they could see Webb Jr. in person before offering and he really was not on the recruiting radar until about a week ago. Fisher didn't have to see any more though as he's confident in his ability to evaluate and knew he wanted to lock Webb Jr. up as soon as possible.

4. At 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, Webb Jr. isn't the biggest defensive back you've ever seen. While he may not be a 6-foot-1 giant, Webb Jr. can run with the best of them and plays much bigger with just how physical he is. If you're a smaller corner that's going to play for Fisher you've got to be able to run and hit. Webb Jr. can definitely do that. 5. We know that Fisher really likes versatile defensive backs. Players that can excel at corner, nickle and/or safety that way he can get all of his best players in the secondary one the field at the same time. Webb Jr. shows the ability to play all over in the back end of the defense and be a playmaker in doing so. 6. Webb Jr. is a twitchy athlete. He is very sudden and can cover extremely well. He has great hips, feet and overall technique. I also really like how dedicated Webb Jr. is to perfecting his craft. He made the move to Mississippi so he could be raised and coached by his father who play in the NFL for nine years and won a Super Bowl. So not only does Webb Jr. have great genes to begin with, but he also is getting taught by someone who has played at the highest level every single day. 7. Even though Webb Jr. is now living in Mississippi with his father, he's originally from Alabama which has sudden become a state where the Huskers have snagged some really, really talented prospects from. That trend should continue.

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

