WATCH: Matt Rhule kicks off Nebraska spring ball

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule unofficially kicked off the 2025 Nebraska spring ball season on Tuesday.

Rhule met with the media during a press conference of 20-plus minutes following the Huskers' second practice. Listen to Rhule's full comments below, plus hear from running back Emmett Johnson and safety Marques Buford Jr., who were also made available post-practice on Tuesday.

