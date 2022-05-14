Junior OL Schunke will have tough decision to make

Nebraska has offered a very interesting 2024 offensive lineman recently. Navarro Schunke from Brandon (S.D.) Valley picked up an offer from the Huskers to play football. It's his third offer overall, but the 6-foot-5 and 285-pound offensive lineman is a three-time state champion wrestler and could win a total of five state titles. South Dakota lets wrester compete for state championships starting in eighth grade. Schunke says that he has a tough decision to make when it comes to which sport or sports he will play in college.

The Nebraska staff has been all over the place including heading north to South Dakota to check in on talented junior offensive lineman Schunke. “Nebraska said that they saw film of me recently and said I had really good movement, good hands and feet,” Schunke said. “They think that I could be great down there for them. I was very excited about the offer. It was crazy.” Schunke has been to Nebraska before for football camp last summer. He remembers some things about the facilities and some of the players being there. He knows one player on the current team for Nebraska. “I have been to Lincoln before. I was at a camp last year. When I went down there we worked out in the indoor facility. It was crazy-big. Their players were there too and I know Nash Hutmacher. “I actually wrestled with him a couple of times before he left for Nebraska. I also met a few of the coaches while I was there but I don’t really remember who they were. I was only there for the day. I also liked the stadium and how everything was connected.” Hutmacher was actually a very accomplished wrestler himself when in high school. Schunke and Hutmacher did square off but only in practice. Schunke would like a rematch now if he could. “It was an actual match with Nash,” Schunke said. “It was just in practice. We never wrestled each other in a match. Everyone wanted that to happen. I was smaller when I could have wrestled him in high school. “I wrestled at 220-pounds my eighth-grade year and he obviously was at 285-pounds. I didn’t have the weight to go up and now I do. I wish now that I could wrestle him. He was bigger, stronger and older when we did wrestle in practice and he whooped up on me.”

2024 OL Navarro Schunke (Sean Callahan)