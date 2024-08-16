Advertisement

in other news

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 offensive linemen

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 offensive linemen

Rivals national analyst John Garcia Jr. spotlights the biggest storylines among the new 2025 offensive linemen rankings.

External content
 • John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com
Recruiting Mailbag: Future of roster construction, new offers and more

Recruiting Mailbag: Future of roster construction, new offers and more

In this week's recruiting mailbag, we tackle new roster limits, new offers and who the next Nebraska commit could be

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Princewill Umanmielen on the details, added bulk to defend the run and more

Princewill Umanmielen on the details, added bulk to defend the run and more

Princewill Umanmielen knew he was small last year as a true freshman in the Big Ten. So this offseason, he went to work.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Three Biggest Takeaways from LBs coach Rob Dvoracek

Three Biggest Takeaways from LBs coach Rob Dvoracek

Three biggest takeaways from LBs coach Rob Dvoracek at Tuesday's post-practice fall camp press conference.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Tuesday Tim-Bits: 2026 targets set visits, update on top '25 targets

Tuesday Tim-Bits: 2026 targets set visits, update on top '25 targets

The latest recruiting intel and tidbits on two top 2025 targets, multiple 2026 prospects setting visits and more

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese

in other news

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 offensive linemen

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 offensive linemen

Rivals national analyst John Garcia Jr. spotlights the biggest storylines among the new 2025 offensive linemen rankings.

External content
 • John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com
Recruiting Mailbag: Future of roster construction, new offers and more

Recruiting Mailbag: Future of roster construction, new offers and more

In this week's recruiting mailbag, we tackle new roster limits, new offers and who the next Nebraska commit could be

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Princewill Umanmielen on the details, added bulk to defend the run and more

Princewill Umanmielen on the details, added bulk to defend the run and more

Princewill Umanmielen knew he was small last year as a true freshman in the Big Ten. So this offseason, he went to work.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 16, 2024
Jaylen Lloyd feeling comfortable in Year 2: "It’s smooth out here now"
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 7
Overall Record
3 - 6
Conference Record
Upcoming
Sat 08/31 - 7:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
UTEP
3 - 9
UTEP
-27.5, O/U 48.5
Sat 09/07 - 11:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Colorado
4 - 8
Colorado
-6.5
TBA
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
6 - 5
Northern Iowa