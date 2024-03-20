It didn't take long for Jahmal Banks to transition from the Wake Forest culture to the Nebraska football program.

The former Demon Deacons standout, who saw action in 44 games while racking up 13 touchdown receptions on over 100 catches for 1,400-plus yards during his four seasons in Winston-Salem, is being called upon to be a major piece of the Rhule Rebuild in the second phase of the ongoing project.

Good thing that the veteran wideout – a native of Washington D.C. who played his high school ball at nearby Baltimore private school powerhouse St. Frances Academy – can make adjustments to new culture, new call sheets and new people just as quickly as he can make adjustments to back-shoulder fades and jump balls in one-on-one coverage.

Banks, who has only been on campus since early January, made his first appearance as a Husker on Monday.

RELATED:

>> Rhule notes: Husker coach offers thoughts on several hot topics

>> Enter the Inside Nebraska bracket contest for a shot at our $$$ prize