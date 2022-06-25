Inside Nebraska Podcast: Maverick Noonan talks Nebraska commitment

In case you missed – even though we know you didn't – Maverick Noonan chose to stay in the Nebraska borders for college and committed to the Huskers on Friday.

Noonan is commitment No. 10 in their 2023 recruiting class. So far, he is the Huskers' biggest recruiting win in the cycle, both for what it means for the context of the program's trajectory and the talent he brings as a hybrid defensive prospect. Keeping an in-state legacy with his high ceiling is as impactful of a commitment as they come for the Huskers.

As part of a conference call with a group of reporters, Noonan talked about the reasons why he chose the Huskers, and we detailed those on Friday afternoon. If you would like to read those stories, check those out here and here.

But I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to hear Noonan's reasoning for his commitment.

This was not an exclusive commitment interview with Noonan, but in the links at the bottom of this page, you can check out the latest episode of the Inside Nebraska Podcast in which you can hear the in-state defensive star break down his commitment.

In addition to the conversation with Noonan, we welcome on Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove, who broke down Noonan's film to analyze what he brings to the field, and he puts into context the impact of his pledge:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/inside-nebraska/id1628719641

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0BdG8hFs4fkCJoPHhltQdR

We are running a special promotion June 24-27. Get free access to all Inside Nebraska content through August 6 by following this link.